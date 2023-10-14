Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $84.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

