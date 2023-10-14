Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

