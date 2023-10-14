Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

