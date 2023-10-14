Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,200 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

