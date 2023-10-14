Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

UHT stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.