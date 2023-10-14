Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in James River Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in James River Group by 1,833.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $14.37 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

