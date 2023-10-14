Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 234,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.21 million, a P/E ratio of 307.85 and a beta of 0.79. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.94%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

