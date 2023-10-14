Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.