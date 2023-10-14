Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

