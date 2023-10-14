Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,800 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in RPC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RPC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $8.92 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

