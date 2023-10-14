Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 139.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 166,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $519.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

