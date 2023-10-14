Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

