Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insteel Industries by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

