Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.18%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

