Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

EGBN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $575.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

