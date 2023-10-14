Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 368,815 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 12.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI opened at $14.59 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

