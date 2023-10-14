Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $293,000 Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

