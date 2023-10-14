Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $308,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Titan International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Titan International by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

