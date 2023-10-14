Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of CEVA by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

