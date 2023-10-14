Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $351,000 Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 1,239,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vicor by 298.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 615,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $9,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Down 4.8 %

VICR stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $527,949. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.