Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $360,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

SLP stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.57. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.