Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $366,000 Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,389,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 273,037 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

