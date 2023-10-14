Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $389,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

VFC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

