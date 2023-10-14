Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $393,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

