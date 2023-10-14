Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,428,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pitney Bowes



Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

