Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.13 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,519.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,700 shares of company stock worth $26,514,454 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

