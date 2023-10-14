Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viad by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.45 million, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viad

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

