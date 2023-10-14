Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.41. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

