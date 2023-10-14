Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 211.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HealthStream Stock Performance
HSTM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $686.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.
