Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $359,000 in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,352,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,295,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $932,610. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $684.53 million, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.60. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

