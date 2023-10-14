Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,100 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.