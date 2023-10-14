Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. CL King lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

