Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 275.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 8.21. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

