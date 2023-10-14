Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,700 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Artivion were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AORT opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

