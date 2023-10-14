Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,100 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 50.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:HA opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

