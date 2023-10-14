Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 394.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ModivCare by 34.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $113.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ModivCare news, CEO L Heath Sampson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ModivCare news, CEO L Heath Sampson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.04 per share, with a total value of $7,388,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,103,795 shares in the company, valued at $75,820,771.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 963,653 shares of company stock worth $31,797,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

