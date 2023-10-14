Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 800 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.14. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

