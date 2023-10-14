Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHS. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

