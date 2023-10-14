Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $705.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

