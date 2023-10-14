Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OFIX. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.