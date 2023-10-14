Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

