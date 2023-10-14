Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

