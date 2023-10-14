Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 185,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

