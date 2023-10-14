Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.77 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.