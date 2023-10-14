MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

