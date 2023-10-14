Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Masimo by 14.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 824.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 144.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

