MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

