Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.