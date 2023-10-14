Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

