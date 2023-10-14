MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.